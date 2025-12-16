Most expensive homes for sale in Amarillo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Amarillo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 33 Oldham Cir, Amarillo
- Price: $2,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,400
- Price per square foot: $460
- Days on market: 29 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. Amarillo Sunset Portfolio, Amarillo
- Price: $2,683,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Days on market: 116 days (-$245,400 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 516 N Shore Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $2,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,103
- Price per square foot: $609
- Days on market: 27 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 8201 Valcour Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $2,299,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,113
- Price per square foot: $376
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 131 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. Portfolio Package, Amarillo
- Price: $1,999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,527
- Price per square foot: $1,309
- Days on market: 6 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 606 N Shore Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $1,975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,165
- Price per square foot: $474
- Days on market: 188 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 3502 Golden Chestnut Ln, Amarillo
- Price: $1,870,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,584
- Price per square foot: $334
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 57 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 615 S Shore Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $1,799,900
- 3 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,169
- Price per square foot: $829
- Days on market: 45 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 7501 New England Pkwy, Amarillo
- Price: $1,795,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,517
- Price per square foot: $238
- Days on market: 26 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 6705 Parkwood Pl, Amarillo
- Price: $1,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,016
- Price per square foot: $348
- Days on market: 77 days
- View listing on realtor.com