Most common languages spoken at home in Greater San Antonio and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the San Antonio metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Hindi

- 3,226 speakers (0.13% of population)

#9. French

- 3,395 speakers (0.13% of population)

#8. Other Indo-European Languages

- 3,647 speakers (0.14% of population)

#7. Korean

- 3,711 speakers (0.15% of population)

#6. Vietnamese

- 6,782 speakers (0.27% of population)

#5. Chinese

- 6,850 speakers (0.27% of population)

#4. German

- 7,665 speakers (0.3% of population)

#3. Arabic

- 8,680 speakers (0.34% of population)

#2. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 9,206 speakers (0.36% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 737,851 speakers (29.23% of population)