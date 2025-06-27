Most common languages spoken at home in Greater McAllen and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a ranking of the most common languages spoken at home in the McAllen metro area. (Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock/Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the McAllen metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#10. French

- 315 speakers (0.04% of population)

naokita // Shutterstock

#9. Japanese

- 397 speakers (0.05% of population)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Chinese

- 427 speakers (0.05% of population)

Martin Valigursky // Shutterstock

#7. Austronesian Languages (e.g. Hawaiian)

- 459 speakers (0.05% of population)

Sreeyash Lohiya // Shutterstock

#6. Dravidian Languages (e.g. Malayalam)

- 474 speakers (0.05% of population)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#5. German

- 554 speakers (0.06% of population)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#4. Vietnamese

- 655 speakers (0.08% of population)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#3. Korean

- 958 speakers (0.11% of population)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#2. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 1,882 speakers (0.22% of population)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 698,522 speakers (80.25% of population)

