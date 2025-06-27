Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Lubbock and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Lubbock metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#10. Vietnamese

- 429 speakers (0.12% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Artush // Shutterstock

#9. Afro-Asiatic Languages

- 464 speakers (0.13% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#8. Western Africa

- 542 speakers (0.15% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#7. Korean

- 549 speakers (0.15% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vixit // Shutterstock

#6. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 579 speakers (0.16% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#5. German

- 709 speakers (0.19% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#4. Arabic

- 747 speakers (0.2% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#3. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 1,173 speakers (0.32% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Chinese

- 1,674 speakers (0.46% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 72,762 speakers (19.79% of population)