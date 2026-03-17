Morello comes alive! Rage guitarist guesting on upcoming Peter Frampton album

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is featured on the upcoming new album from Peter Frampton.

The record is called Carry the Light and is due out May 15. It marks Frampton's first collection of all-new material in 16 years.

"It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever," Frampton says in a statement. "I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I'm sure."

Morello guests on a track called "Lions at the Gate," which a press release describes as a protest song.

Meanwhile, Morello will link up with another classic rocker when he joins Bruce Springsteen on tour beginning March 31 in Minneapolis.

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