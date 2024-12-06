More like The Slashing Puck-ins: Billy Corgan & company performing at NHL Winter Classic

The Smashing Pumpkins will close out their year with a performance at the NHL Winter Classic.

The 2024 edition of the annual outdoor hockey game takes place New Year's Eve at Wrigley Field in Billy Corgan and company's hometown of Chicago. The "1979" rockers will take the stage during the pregame festivities before the puck drops between the Chicago Blackhawks and the visiting St. Louis Blues.

Portions of the Pumpkins' performance will air as part of the game broadcast, which begins Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT on TNT, Max and other platforms. Chance the Rapper, who's also from Chicago, will perform, as well.

For more info, visit NHL.com.

The Winter Classic performance will cap an eventful year for the Pumpkins, which included the release of a new album, Aghori Mhori Mei, and touring U.S. stadiums with Green Day.

Meanwhile, the hockey/music connection will continue into 2025 with Twenty One Pilots performing during the NHL Stadium Series game in March between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings.

