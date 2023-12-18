More climbing for Jared Leto? Expect "spontaneity," "unpredictability" on Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 tour

Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building to Launch Thirty Seconds to Mars’ World Tour Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Thirty Seconds to Mars is hitting the road in 2024 in support of their new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day. The outing includes the Leto brothers' first full U.S. tour since 2018.

As for what you can expect from the live shows, frontman Jared Leto teases "spontaneity" and "unpredictability."

"We push ourselves to do that because, I think, I always find that really fun to watch," Leto tells ABC Audio. "I hope when audiences come to see us play, they have that same feeling, that they never know what's gonna happen next."

During past Mars shows, that's included Leto climbing stage scaffolding; he announced this tour by scaling the historic Empire State Building in New York City. So will we see more climbing during the upcoming shows?

"Well I hope so," Leto says. "It's a fun thing to do, to climb."

Thirty Seconds to Mars' U.S. tour launches in July. It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which includes the singles "Stuck" and "Seasons," is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.