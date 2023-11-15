Molly Hatchet releases first new song in 13 years, "Firing Line"

Steamhammer

By Josh Johnson

Molly Hatchet has released a new song called "Firing Line," marking the first original tune from the Southern rockers in 13 years.

"Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused," says guitarist Bobby Ingram. "'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right."

You can listen to "Firing Line" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Molly Hatchet will launch a U.S. tour in January.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!