Måneskin's Victoria De Angelis featured on upcoming Duran Duran album, 'Danse Macabre'

Tape Modern/BMG

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis is featured on the upcoming new album from Duran Duran.

The Halloween-themed record, titled Danse Macabre, will arrive October 27. De Angelis contributes to a cover of the Talking Heads song "Psycho Killer," which, of course, features a very prominent bassline.

Danse Macabre also features covers of songs including Billie Eilish's "bury a friend," The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" and Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Spellbound." The album's title track, an original song, is out now via digital outlets.

Måneskin, meanwhile, is set to premiere a new single called "HONEY! (Are u coming?)" on Friday, September 1. It follows their album Rush!, which dropped in January.

