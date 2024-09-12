Måneskin's Victoria De Angelis plays with Halsey during VMAs

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis performed during Wednesday's MTV Video Music Awards as part of Halsey's band for a rendition of the song "Ego."

In an Instagram post, Halsey calls the lineup, "My dream 90s garage rock band."

"I'm so proud of this whole performance and I built every detail of it myself because I was determined to go up there and have FUN," Halsey writes. "Awards shows have historically been so stressful for me that I've dreaded them, but tonight was like I was just playing with my friends at home."

Halsey adds that De Angelis is "a dream and a superstar."

"Ego" appears on Halsey's upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, due out Oct. 25.

De Angelis, by the way, wasn't the only member of Måneskin at the VMAs — frontman Damiano David was among the night's presenters.

Måneskin previously performed at the VMAs in 2022 and 2023, though their 2022 set was infamously heavily censored during the broadcast.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

