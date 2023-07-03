Måneskin wants your Loud Kids tour photos

Since 2022, Måneskin has been traveling the world on the Loud Kids tour. If you were one of the many people to attend a date on the international outing, Måneskin wants your help.

In a Facebook post, the Italian rockers ask any and all Loud Kids tour attendees to submit any photos they took during the shows.

"Pics of the stage, selfies, queueing moments, billboards... it's up to you!" Måneskin says.

The very best photos will be selected for an upcoming "special project," the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Måneskin will play a run of Italian shows in July, followed by a U.S. tour kicking off in September.

