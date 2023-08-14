Måneskin reveals new "HONEY!" single release date

ABC

By Josh Johnson

We now know when Måneskin's new single "HONEY! (Are u coming?)" will be doing just that.

In a Facebook post, the Italian rockers reveal that the upcoming song is set to premiere on September 1. They also shared a 30-second preview of the tune.

You can presave "HONEY!" now, which will enter you to win two tickets to Måneskin's upcoming show in Los Angeles.

"HONEY" follows Måneskin's new album, Rush!, which dropped in January, and features the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest," as well as the Tom Morello collaboration "Gossip."

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rush! September 21 in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!