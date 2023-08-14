Måneskin reveals new "HONEY!" single release date

We now know when Måneskin's new single "HONEY! (Are u coming?)" will be doing just that.

In a Facebook post, the Italian rockers reveal that the upcoming song is set to premiere on September 1. They also shared a 30-second preview of the tune.

You can presave "HONEY!" now, which will enter you to win two tickets to Måneskin's upcoming show in Los Angeles.

"HONEY" follows Måneskin's new album, Rush!, which dropped in January, and features the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest," as well as the Tom Morello collaboration "Gossip."

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rush! September 21 in New York City.

