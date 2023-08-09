Måneskin releasing new song "HONEY! (Are u coming?)" "soon"

ABC

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin's new album Rush! includes a total of 17 songs, but if you're still "Beggin'" for more, well, you're in luck.

The Italian rockers are set to release a new single called "HONEY! (Are u coming?)." In a Facebook post featuring a brief clip of the tune, Måneskin shares that "HONEY!" will be "coming soon."

In the meantime, you can presave "HONEY," which will also enter you for a chance to win tickets to Måneskin's Los Angeles show in October.

Rush!, Måneskin's first album since their post-Eurovision breakout, was released in January. It also includes the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest" as well as the Tom Morello collaboration, "Gossip."

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rush! September 21 in New York City.

