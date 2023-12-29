Måneskin reflects on 2023: "Thinking about this last year makes us want to scream with joy"

Måneskin reflects on a busy 2023 in a new Instagram post.

"Thinking about this last year makes us want to scream with joy," the Italian rockers write. "Starting with an European tour just to finish with a World one, charged us up with the most adrenaline and good energies one can possibly get."

Måneskin's 2023 also included releasing a new album, RUSH!, and a deluxe version, as well as embarking on a U.S. arena tour.

"We want to thank you for this wild road we shared, and for all the love, as always," the band shares. "Love you to the core!!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.