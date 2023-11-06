Måneskin previews video for deluxe 'RUSH!' bonus track, "VALENTINE"

Epic/Sony Music Entertainment Italy

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin will release a deluxe version of their RUSH! album on Friday, November 10, and it appears that the record will be accompanied by a new video.

In a Facebook post, the Italian rockers have shared a clip of the bonus track "VALENTINE," accompanied by black-and-white footage of an impassioned performance.

"VALENTINE" is one of five extra songs included on the deluxe RUSH!, along with "OFF MY FACE," "THE DRIVER," "TRASTEVERE" and the single ""HONEY (ARE U COMING?)," which dropped in September.

The original RUSH! debuted in January, and includes the singles "SUPERMODEL" and "THE LONELIEST."

