Måneskin premieres video for deluxe 'RUSH!' bonus track, "THE DRIVER"

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin has premiered the video for "THE DRIVER," a bonus track included on the newly released deluxe version of their RUSH! album.

The clip finds the Italian rockers performing on the roof of a hotel as the camera circles above them. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"THE DRIVER" is one of five additional tracks featured on the deluxe RUSH! album, dubbed RUSH! (ARE U COMING?). The expanded set was released on November 10.

The original RUSH! was released in January, and it includes the singles "SUPERMODEL" and "THE LONELIEST."

