Måneskin announces expanded 'RUSH! (Are U Coming?)' album

Måneskin has announced an expanded version of their latest album, RUSH!

The RUSH! (Are U Coming?) edition will be released on November 10. It includes the new single "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)," which Måneskin performed during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as four more bonus tracks.

The original RUSH! — which marked the first Måneskin record following their global, post-Eurovision breakout — was released in January and includes the singles "SUPERMODEL" and "THE LONELIEST."

Måneskin's currently on a North American tour in support of RUSH! It continues Wednesday, September 27, in Toronto.

