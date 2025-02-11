Ministry reworking early synth-pop material on upcoming album, 'The Squirrely Years Revisited'

Before becoming pioneers of industrial rock, Ministry started off as a synth-pop band. Now frontman Al Jourgensen is revisiting that early material on an upcoming album called The Squirrely Years Revisited.

The record is due out on March 28 and includes reworked versions of songs off Ministry's first two albums, 1983's With Sympathy and 1986's Twitch.

“Since I hated my early stuff for decades, I decided to take ownership of it and do it right," Jourgensen says.

The Squirrely Years Revisited follows Ministry's 2024 album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES. A final Ministry record is due out in 2026.

