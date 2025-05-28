Ministry premieres video for '﻿Squirrely Years Revisited﻿' track 'I'll Do Anything for You'

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour - Austin, TX Rick Kern/Getty Images (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Ministry has premiered the video for "I'll Do Anything for You," a track off the band's The Squirrely Years Revisited album.

The clip features footage of frontman Al Jourgensen sporting pigtails, heart-shaped sunglasses and a shirt reading "I'm adorable," cut with flashes of dictators past and present. It also depicts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin sharing a meal Lady and the Tramp style.

The "I'll Do Anything for You" video is now streaming on YouTube.

The Squirrely Years Revisited, which was released in March, includes rerecorded versions of songs from Ministry's early synth-pop era.

Ministry is currently on a North American tour in support of The Squirrely Years Revisited.

