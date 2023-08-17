Ministry details new album, 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES'

Ministry has announced a new album called HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES.

The 16th studio effort from the Al Jourgensen-led industrial outfit will arrive March 1, 2024. You can watch the video for first single, titled "God**** White Trash," streaming now on YouTube.

"Just like you or anybody else, I'm simply a passenger in this lifetime," Jourgensen says of the record. "I'm watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right. A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I'm on this trip too."

"If I see something, I say something," he continues. "That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger."

Ahead of the arrival of HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, Ministry will hit the road with Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on the Freaks on Parade tour, which launches August 24 in Dallas.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also includes guest spots from Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello, former Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity's Pepper Keenan. Here's the track list:

"B.D.E."

"God*** White Trash"

"Just Stop Oil"

"Aryan Embarrassment"

"TV Song 1/6 Edition"

"New Religion"

"It's Not Pretty"

"Cult of Suffering"

"Ricky's Hand"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

