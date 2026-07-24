Ministry details final album and announces first leg of farewell tour

'Hate to Go (Take Out or Delivery)' album artwork. (Cleopatra Records)

Ministry is closing up shop.

Al Jourgensen's long-running synth-pop-turned-industrial-metal outfit will release one final album called Hate to Go (Take Out or Delivery) on Oct. 30.

You can listen to the first single, "Burned Out," out now.

"I'm f****** done," Jourgensen says in a statement. "I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from [Ministry's 1983 debut] With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between."

"It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done," he adds. "It's time to herd goats."

Ministry has also announced the first leg of a farewell tour, set to kick off April 2027 in Europe. That will be followed by a U.S. leg, the details of which have yet to be announced.

For the full list of announced dates and all ticket info, visit MinistryBand.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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