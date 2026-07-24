Ministry details final album and announces first leg of farewell tour

'Hate to Go (Take Out or Delivery)' album artwork. (Cleopatra Records)
By Josh Johnson

Ministry is closing up shop.

Al Jourgensen's long-running synth-pop-turned-industrial-metal outfit will release one final album called Hate to Go (Take Out or Delivery) on Oct. 30.

You can listen to the first single, "Burned Out," out now.

"I'm f****** done," Jourgensen says in a statement. "I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from [Ministry's 1983 debut] With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between."

"It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done," he adds. "It's time to herd goats."

Ministry has also announced the first leg of a farewell tour, set to kick off April 2027 in Europe. That will be followed by a U.S. leg, the details of which have yet to be announced.

For the full list of announced dates and all ticket info, visit MinistryBand.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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