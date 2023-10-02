Ministry announces 2024 tour behind upcoming 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES' ﻿album

Nuclear Blast

By Josh Johnson

Ministry has announced a 2024 tour in support of the band's upcoming album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES.

The headlining outing launches February 27 in San Francisco and concludes April 5 in Tuscon, Arizona. Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly will also be on the bill.

"So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang," says Ministry's Al Jourgensen. "We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick A**! Get your tickets and come join us."

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MinistryBand.com.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, the follow-up to 2021's Moral Hygiene, will be released March 1.

