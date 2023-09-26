Mike Shinoda announces new solo single, "Already Over"

Mike Shinoda has announced a new single called "Already Over."

The latest solo tune from the Linkin Park member will arrive Friday, October 6. You can unlock the lyrics to the track by presaving "Already Over" now via Shinoda's website.

Shinoda previously teased the arrival of new material in August with a video of him shaving his head.

"Already Over" will follow Shinoda's March solo song "In My Head," which he recorded alongside vocalist Kailee Morgue for the Scream VI soundtrack.

Shinoda released his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, in 2018. He also put out a trio of mostly instrumental records with the title Dropped Frames in 2020.

Linkin Park, meanwhile, has spent 2023 celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 sophomore album, Meteora. They marked the occasion with an expanded reissue including various unreleased material, such as the single "Lost," featuring lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

