Mike Shinoda sports t-shirt quoting website's Linkin Park criticism

It seems that Mike Shinoda is "Numb" to criticism of Linkin Park.

In an Instagram post reflecting on LP's show at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Shinoda shares a photo of him wearing a t-shirt quoting an article posted on the website Stereogum, which begins, "Linkin Park continue to fumble their epic return."

The shirt features a screenshot of the lede, with the Stereogum logo lightly crossed out so you can still read it. Shinoda also posted the photo to his Instagram Story alongside the song "Soft Spine" by Spiritbox, who also played the Wembley show.

Shinoda makes no mention of the shirt in the post's caption, instead opting to thank the fans who attended the sold-out concert.

"We didn't sell out Wembley Stadium, you did," Shinoda writes. "Thank you for coming, and for allowing us to continue doing what we love."

Linkin Park is currently touring Europe in support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero. The trek will return to the U.S. starting July 29 in New York City.

