Mike Shinoda shares Tokyo edition of ﻿'Already Over Sessions'

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Mike Shinoda rocks in Tokyo for the latest installment of his Already Over Sessions series.

In each episode, the Linkin Park member recruits local musicians from a particular city to join him for a one-off performance of his new solo single, "Already Over." Shinoda's previously brought the Already Over Sessions to Los Angeles, Sydney, London and Berlin.

"In making 'Already Over,' I wrote and played all the instruments myself," Shinoda says. "But to play it live, I loved the idea of playing with a range of talented musicians who were all 'locals.' This is the first and only time we all played together."

Along with "Already Over," the Tokyo episode features a performance of Shinoda's signature Fort Minor song, "Remember the Name."

You can watch the Already Over Sessions series streaming on Shinoda's YouTube channel.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!