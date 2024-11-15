Mike Shinoda marks release of Linkin Park's 'From Zero﻿': 'Thank you to my bandmates, past and present'

Mike Shinoda has shared a message marking the release of Linkin Park's new album, From Zero.

In an Instagram post Friday, Shinoda writes, "I spent the last hour flipping through photos from the last 7 years, remembering the journey it took to get here."

"So many pictures seemed missing—things I lived, but didn't capture," Shinoda continues. "That's OK; there's no amount of storytelling or picture sharing that would be enough, anyway."

From Zero is the first Linkin Park album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong. The band kept From Zero a secret until making their public return in September, ending their seven-year hiatus.

"Thank you to everyone who shared a coffee or a meal with me, listened when I vented or rattled on about a new idea, and texted back when I reached out," Shinoda writes. "Thank you to the fans who believed in us when they had no reason to. Thank you to our teams and colleagues, old and new, who help turn our good intentions into great things."

He concludes, "And most of all, thank you to my bandmates, past and present. I love all of you."

From Zero is out now. It features the lead single "The Emptiness Machine."

