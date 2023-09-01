Mike Shinoda gets a buzz cut in possible new music teaser

Mike Shinoda seemingly has a new hairstyle and new music on the way.

In a Facebook post, the Linkin Park member shares a video of what appears to be him buzzing off his hair. The caption for the red-tinted clip simply reads, "soon."

Fans in the comments are speculating that Shinoda is teasing fresh material. Shinoda last put out music with his March single "In My Head," which he recorded for the Scream VI soundtrack. He also co-wrote pop star Demi Lovato's song for the horror movie, "Still Alive."

Linkin Park, meanwhile, released a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2003 sophomore album Meteora in April. The collection includes the unearthed single "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.