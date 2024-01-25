Mick Mars drops video for latest 'The Other Side of Mars' track, “Undone”

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has released the video for his latest solo single, "Undone." It will appear on his debut solo album, The Other Side of Mars, which drops February 23.

The black-and-white clip features images of Mars in a mine shaft, cut with footage of him playing guitar.

Mars gave fans their first taste of The Other Side of Mars back in October with the track "Loyal to The Lie," which was later followed by the single "Right Side of Wrong."

The album features contributions from former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, who co-wrote many of the tracks, as well as Korn drummer Ray Luzier and bassist Chris Collier. Jacob Bunton provides vocals on eight tracks and Brion Gamboa on two.

The Other Side of Mars is available for preorder now.

