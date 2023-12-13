Mick Mars drops “Right Side of Wrong,” second single from 'The Other Side of Mars'

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars is out with another track from his upcoming solo debut, The Other Side of Mars, which drops February 23. The latest is "Right Side of Wrong," which focuses on the idea of two sides each believing their opinion is the right one.

Mars tells ABC Audio the song is about "greed, money, war." He compared it to the Jedis and Darth Vader in Star Wars, noting "both think they're on the right side, so there's no right side." He added, "You know, it's like a play on words, kind of like [an] oxymoron."

You can listen to "Right Side of Wrong" now via streaming services and watch the video on YouTube.

Mars gave fans their first preview of The Other Side of Mars with the track "Loyal to The Lie." The album features contributions from former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, who co-wrote many of the tracks, as well as Korn drummer Ray Luzier and bassist Chris Collier. Jacob Bunton provides vocals on eight tracks, and Brion Gamboa on two.

The Other Side of Mars will be released as an LP and CD, both signed and unsigned. It is available for preorder now.

