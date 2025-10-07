Michael Poulsen's pre-Volbeat band Dominus releases catalog to streaming

Volbeat In Concert - Clarkston, MI Michael Poulsen of Volbeat performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 19, 2025 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Before he became the frontman for Volbeat, Michael Poulsen was in a band called Dominus. Now you can finally hear what that band sounded like with a click of a button.

Remastered editions of the four Dominus albums have officially been released on streaming services.

"Unless you have a copy of the long out-of-print CDs or found a low-res bootleg online, chances are you've only heard about Michael's first band Dominus, but never heard Dominus," Volbeat says. "Well, that changes today."

One of the Dominus albums is titled Vol.Beat, which Poulsen repurposed when coming up with the band name Volbeat.

The most recent Volbeat album is God of Angels Trust, which was released in June. The band is currently on tour in Europe alongside Bush.

