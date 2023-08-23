Of Mice & Men shares new ﻿'Tether'﻿ song, "Castaway"

Of Mice & Men has shared a new song called "Castaway," a track off their upcoming album, Tether.

"'Castaway' is about longing for connection with the people in our lives who tend to distance themselves when dealing with hardships, and how our inability to help them often feels like we're frozen in time," OM&M says.

You can listen to "Castaway" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Tether, the follow-up to 2021's Echo, will be released October 6. It also includes the previously released single "Warpaint."

Of Mice & Men will be touring the U.S. in the fall alongside Bullet for My Valentine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.