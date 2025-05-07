Of Mice & Men scraps DC Warped Tour set, teases new song 'Another Miracle'

Rock Am Ring 2024 - Day 3 Gina Wetzler/Redferns (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Of Mice & Men will no longer be playing Warped Tour's Washington, D.C., stop.

As the band explains in a Facebook post, frontman Aaron Pauley and his wife are expecting their first baby and the due date is right around the time of Warped D.C., which takes place June 14-16.

OM&M is still set to perform at the Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, Warped dates, which take place in July and November, respectively.

In addition to welcoming a new member into the Of Mice & Men family, the metalcore outfit will soon welcome a new song into their discography. A track called "Another Miracle," which certainly sounds like it could be about a new baby, will premiere Thursday.

The most recent Of Mice & Men album is 2023's Tether. They're currently on a U.S. headlining tour.

