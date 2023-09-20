Of Mice & Men drops new ﻿'Tether' ﻿song, "Indigo"

SharpTone

By Josh Johnson

Of Mice & Men has dropped a new song called "Indigo," a track off their upcoming album, Tether.

"'Indigo' is about questioning why the sky would choose to be blue if it had the choice to be anything else — blue also meaning sad," says vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley. "It's about comforting a loved one in a time of loss by telling them you feel blue, too."

You can listen to "Indigo" now via digital outlets.

Tether, the follow-up to 2021's Echo, will be released October 6. It also includes the previously released songs "Warpaint" and "Castaway."

Of Mice & Men will be touring the U.S. alongside Bullet for My Valentine beginning in October.

