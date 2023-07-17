Of Mice & Men announces new album, 'Tether,' and upcoming single

Bullet For My Valentine Perform In Berlin Gina Wetzler/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Of Mice & Men's next album has a title.

The eighth studio effort from the Orange County metalcore outfit is called Tether. It doesn't yet have a release date, but the first single, "Warpaint," will premiere Friday, July 28.

You can presave "Warpaint" now.

Tether will be the follow-up to Of Mice & Men's 2021 record Echo, which consisted of three EPs released that year.

Of Mice & Men will return to the live stage in September to play Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!