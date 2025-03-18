Mgk recruits BMTH & A7X members, Mod Sun to pay tribute to late friend with new song

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new song paying tribute to his late friend, pro snowboarder Luke "Dingo" Trembath.

The rap-rock track is called "your name forever." It features Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes and Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows on backing vocals, A7X's Synyster Gates on lead guitar and Mod Sun, all of whom called Dingo a friend.

You can listen to "your name forever" now. Its accompanying video, featuring footage of Dingo and a mural dedicated to his memory, is on YouTube.

Dingo's passing was announced on Feb. 28. Mgk shared a tribute to Dingo in an Instagram post on March 7, reading, "I didn't even cry this hard when my dad died."

"I've lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother," mgk wrote. "We'll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I've ever had the honor of knowing."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

