Mgk disappoints Backstreet Boys fan in T-Mobile's Super Bowl ad

Mgk appears in a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial.

The ad begins with unsuspecting customers being surprised by the Backstreet Boys, who sing a parody of their hit "I Want It That Way" all about T-Mobile's qualities as a carrier.

At the end, the narrator says, "We also had a second surprise." Cut to a curtain falling to reveal mgk rocking a guitar in a nearly empty store.

"Where's the Backstreet Boys?" a disappointed girl asks.

"Tell me why," mgk sighs.

Super Bowl 60 kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Green Day will perform during the game's opening ceremony, airing at 6 p.m. ET.

