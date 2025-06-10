Mgk announces new album, ﻿'lost americana'

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new album called lost americana.

The record is due out Aug. 8 and includes the previously released single "cliché." Along with the news, mgk has shared an album trailer, narrated by what certainly sounds like Bob Dylan.

"Lost americana is a personal excavation of the American dream, a journey to find what's been lost," the voice-over says. "This album is a love letter to those who seek to rediscover the dreamers, the drifters, the defiant. It's a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the authentic essence of American freedom."

It continues, "From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces where the past is reimagined and the future is forged on your own terms."

As for why Dylan would be voicing an mgk album trailer, you may recall when the folk legend inexplicably posted a video in February of the "Bloody Valentine" artist performing in a record store some years back. In a May social media post, mgk hinted that he'd since met Dylan.

Lost americana is the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout.

