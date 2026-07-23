Mgk announces details of 2026 MGK Day

Mgk on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.' (ABC/Jeff Neira)

MGK Day is once again headed to Cleveland.

The annual celebration will be held Aug. 7-8 in the "bloody valentine" artist's hometown, and will feature various community events and fan experiences, including a skateboard trick contest and a motorcycle ride.

Additionally, mgk will perform a headlining set on Aug. 8 alongside his recent tour mate and collaborator, Wiz Khalifa.

"MGK Day is an annual charity event celebrating the artistic contributions and philanthropic spirit of mgk," a press release says. "The Cleveland city-sanctioned celebration brings together thousands of fans, artists, athletes and community leaders for a weekend centered around music, art and giving back."

For ticket info, visit MGKDay.com.

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