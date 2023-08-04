Metallica's M72 tour launches in the US Friday

Metallica's M72 tour has finally arrived Stateside.

The U.S. leg of the worldwide outing launches Friday, August 4, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As with the European leg, which kicked off in April, Metallica will play two shows featuring completely different set lists in each city.

Openers include Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills and the reformed Pantera.

You'll also be able to experience M72 in a movie theater when the Arlington, Texas, shows air live in cinemas worldwide on August 18 and 20.

Other stops on the tour include Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Canada's Quebec City, as well as Indio, California, for the Power Trip festival. The 2023 schedule concludes with shows in Detroit on November 10 and 12. Further U.S. dates are scheduled for 2024.

The M72 tour supports Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons, which dropped in April.

