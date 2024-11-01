Metallica's Lars Ulrich announces 40th anniversary signature drum kit with TAMA

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has announced a new signature drum kit with the company TAMA.

The kit celebrates the 40th anniversary of the relationship between Ulrich and TAMA, which began in 1984 thanks to a recommendation from Rush's Neil Peart.

The anniversary model is a replica of Ulrich's current setup on Metallica's M72 tour supporting their latest album, 2023's 72 Seasons. Fittingly, only 72 sets will be sold.

For more info, visit TAMA.com.

You can see Ulrich play his TAMA drums when the M72 tour returns to the U.S. in April 2025.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

