Metallica's Lars Ulrich calls Power Trip lineup "awe-inspiring": "I'm going to be there the whole weekend"

The lineup for the much-hyped Power Trip festival — featuring Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Tool — is basically a dream come true for metalheads, Lars Ulrich very much included.

"We love all five of the other bands," the 'Tallica drummer tells the Los Angeles Times. "I saw AC/DC back in Copenhagen in 1977 for the first time; we did a whole tour with them in Europe in 1991. I fell in love with Guns N' Roses five seconds after I heard 'Mr. Brownstone' for the first time on [the radio] before [Appetite for Destruction] came out. We played shows with Iron Maiden in the '80s. We played shows with Judas Priest. We played shows with Tool all over the place."

"Obviously, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest were huge influences," Ulrich continues. "Those three bands are a significant part of the reason that we wanted to be in a band. So to get everybody together in the same space is a bit awe-inspiring."

Power Trip takes place October 6-8 in Indio, California, the same site of Coachella and the 2016 Desert Trip festival, which boasted The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.

Ulrich, who was in attendance at Desert Trip, says the festival led to "some chatter about doing a hard rock version."

"The offer finally came in six or nine months ago," Ulrich says. "As a fan of hard rock, I'm going to be there the whole weekend and see every band."

In related news, Power Trip has announced its food and drink lineup, which includes a pop-up dubbed Holy Dive Bar, in reference to the Dio classic.

