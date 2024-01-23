Metallica's Kirk Hammett recreates 1989 Les Paul Custom with Gibson

Metallica's Kirk Hammett has recreated another one of his beloved guitars in collaboration with Gibson.

The latest instrument is based on Hammett's 1989 Gibson Les Paul Custom, which he notes was the "first Les Paul I ever played live on stage and on tour."

"I got it when we were on the …And Justice for All tour, specifically for 'Fade to Black' because I really wanted that big, fat, creamy Les Paul sound for the intro," Hammett shares. "I loved how fast the neck was and after my tech modified a bunch of the hardware, making it 'none more black,' it ended up being a great live metal guitar."

"It's a very dependable and reliable guitar, and I've used it for decades," he adds. "I hope you all will enjoy it as much as I did!"

The Kirk Hammett 1989 Les Paul Custom goes for $8,999. It's available now via Gibson.com.

Hammett previously teamed up with Gibson for recreations of his famed 1959 Les Paul Standard aka "Greeny" and his 1979 Gibson Flying V.

