Metallica's Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo jam Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train' at intimate NY concert

21st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Backstage Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Trujillo & Kirk Hammett in 2006. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (KMazur/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Metallica's intimate concert Thursday at the Stephen Talkhouse venue in Amagansett, New York, featured a nod to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

During the recurring "doodle" segment of the metal legends' show, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo jammed the riff from the Prince of Darkness' solo classic, "Crazy Train."

Metallica was one of the many bands to play the massive Back to the Beginning concert, held July 5 in Birmingham, England, which was announced as Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup's final live performance. Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

"It's impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica," Metallica posted following Ozzy's passing. "Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind."

Trujillo, who also played in Ozzy's solo band before joining Metallica, later posted, "Ozzy was the conduit for so many new relationships both creative collaborations and real, lasting friendships."

