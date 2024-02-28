Metallica's classroom instruments performance among Jimmy Fallon's favorite 'Tonight Show' moments

NBC

By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Fallon first began his role as host of NBC's The Tonight Show 10 years ago in February 2014. In an interview with Variety, he picks some of his favorite Tonight Show moments over the past decade, including a performance with Metallica.

Fallon specifically recalls when the metal legends joined him and The Tonight Show house band, The Roots, for a rendition of "Enter Sandman" played on classroom instruments, including a xylophone, toy clarinet and kazoo.

“They come off as such a tough band with a tough-guy vibe, and really they are just kind of sweethearts, and really, they just wanted to have fun," Fallon says.

Metallica will be playing their regular instruments on the upcoming 2024 leg of their M72 tour, which comes to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!