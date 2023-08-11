Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation announces $200,000 grant for Hawaii wildfire relief

Metallica's All Within My Hands charity foundation has announced a $200,000 grant toward wildfire relief for Maui, Hawaii.

A statement posted to the All Within My Hands Instagram account reads, "We are heartbroken by the destructive wildfires devastating the historic town of Lahaina in Maui."

"With strong ties to the Hawaiian Islands, #AWMH is granting $200,000 to the Maui Strong Fund established by the [Hawaii Community Foundation]," the post continues. "The fund is currently providing resources, along with rapid response and recovery for the ongoing wildfires."

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica, meanwhile, is set to continue the North American leg of the band's M72 tour Friday, August 11, in Montreal, though not without a reported complication.

According to a Facebook post by music journalist Mitch Lafon, a truck hauling equipment for the show was involved in a road accident. Lafon also linked to a TikTok featuring footage of the accident aftermath. Both the Facebook post and the TikTok note that the people involved are OK.

ABC Audio has reached out to Metallica's reps for comment.

