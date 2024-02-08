Metallica wins Rock Tour of the Year at Pollstar Awards

Metallica won the prize for Rock Tour of the Year at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, which took place Wednesday, February 7, in Los Angeles.

The other nominees were Foo Fighters, blink-182, Bruce Springsteen, Paramore and Dead & Company.

"Forty-two years ago, we started not too far from here," drummer Lars Ulrich said while accepting the award. "I was 17, [frontman] James [Hetfield] was 18, and the idea that we could win awards like this 42 years later would at that time seem so f****** preposterous and just like a total mind f*** to be in the same category as artists like Bruce Springsteen and [Dead & Company]."

Other winners included U2's UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere for Residency of the Year, country rocker Jelly Roll for New Headliner of the Year, and Eddie Vedder's Ohana for Music Festival of the Year (Global; under 30K attendance).

