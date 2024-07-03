Metallica shares video of live "Am I Evil?" performance with Diamond Head's Brian Tatler

METALLICA

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has shared official video capturing their live collaboration with Brian Tatler of the English metal band Diamond Head.

Tatler joined the "Enter Sandman" outfit during a June show in Oslo, Norway, for a performance of the Diamond Head song "Am I Evil?" At the end of the nine-minute shred fest, frontman James Hetfield thanked Tatler for creating "one of the heaviest riffs ever written."

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

The Metallica members have long spoken about being influenced by Diamond Head and often cover "Am I Evil?" live. They also recorded "Am I Evil?" for the B-side of their 1984 "Creeping Death" single.

Metallica played Oslo as part of the 2024 European leg of their M72 world tour. They'll launch a U.S. leg in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

