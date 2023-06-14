Metallica releases '﻿The Amsterdam Sessions'﻿ EP

Blackened Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has released a new EP titled The Amsterdam Sessions.

The four-track collection features renditions of the classics "Master of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters," as well as the songs "Lux Æterna" and "If Darkness Had a Son" off the new 'Tallica album 72 Seasons, recorded in Amsterdam ahead of the metal legends' M72 world tour kickoff.

The Amsterdam Sessions is available now exclusively through Amazon Music. You can also watch the video for the "If Darkness Had a Son" performance streaming now on YouTube.

The M72 tour comes to the U.S. in August.

