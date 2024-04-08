Metallica previews Elton John cover ahead of Gershwin Prize ceremony's TV debut

Metallica has shared footage of their cover of Elton John's "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding," which they performed during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song ceremony in March.

The show, which honored John and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, is set to air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. Other performers included Joni Mitchell, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth and Annie Lennox.

"Sir @eltonjohn helped cover 'Nothing Else Matters' on The Metallica Blacklist in 2021," Metallica writes in an Instagram post alongside video of the cover. "Tonight, you can see us return the favor!"

Elton's "Nothing Else Matters" also featured Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, 'Tallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

