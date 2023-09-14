Metallica premieres new video for '﻿72 Seasons'﻿ track "Too Far Gone?"

Metallica has premiered a new video for "Too Far Gone?," a track off the band's new album, 72 Seasons.

The clip stars professional skateboarder Felipe Nunes, who lost both of his legs in a childhood accident, and also features footage from Metallica's live debut of "Too Far Gone?" during their concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in August.

You can watch the "Too Far Gone?" video streaming now on YouTube.

Metallica previously put out videos for every song off of 72 Seasons around its release in April. Each clip was also accompanied by American Sign Language interpretations.

Metallica has been supporting 72 Seasons on the M72 world tour, which continues with the Power Trip festival, taking place October 6-8. The much-anticipated event, which takes place at the same site of Coachella in Indio, California, also features AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Tool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.